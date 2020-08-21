News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 10-16

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Animal Crossing: New Horizons stays at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: August 10-16

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20 105,983 5,551,198
2 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 26,320 1,335,744
3 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5 25,245 322,200
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 25,032 3,105,860
5 NSw Paper Mario: The Origami King Nintendo July 17 20,978 222,575
6 NSw eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2020 Konami July 9 16,444 190,925
7 PS4 Ghost of Tsushima Sony Interactive Entertainment July 17 14,953 345,317
8 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 12,673 3,796,608
9 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 12,603 3,703,045
10 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 12,293 1,527,133
11 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 11,416 3,530,474
12 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 10,245 1,476,040
13 PS4 Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. Maxiboost ON Bandai Namco Entertainment July 30 10,065 151,390
14 PS4 eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2020 Konami July 9 9,012 165,168
15 NSw Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version Bandai Namco Entertainment July 25, 2019 7,215 477,175
16 NSw New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo January 11, 2019 6,262 883,364
17 NSw Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training Nintendo December 27, 2019 5,206 279,426
18 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 5,203 1,629,989
19 NSw Super Mario Maker 2 Nintendo June 28, 2019 4,974 953,283
20 NSw Human: Fall Flat Teyon Japan June 28, 2018 4,915 22,239

Source: Famitsu

