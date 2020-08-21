Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 10-16

Haruka's a voracious reader, so when a summoning circle forms in his high school classroom, he knows he wants to get the hell out before he ends up stuck in another world with his classmates. ― If there is one thing that sets Loner Life in Another World apart from the plethora of other isekai tales, it's that it has a pretty good sense of humor. Protagonist and eponymous loner Haruka has read more th...