Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 10-16
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Animal Crossing: New Horizons stays at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20
|105,983
|5,551,198
|2
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|26,320
|1,335,744
|3
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5
|25,245
|322,200
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|25,032
|3,105,860
|5
|NSw
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|Nintendo
|July 17
|20,978
|222,575
|6
|NSw
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2020
|Konami
|July 9
|16,444
|190,925
|7
|PS4
|Ghost of Tsushima
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|July 17
|14,953
|345,317
|8
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|12,673
|3,796,608
|9
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|12,603
|3,703,045
|10
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|12,293
|1,527,133
|11
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|11,416
|3,530,474
|12
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|10,245
|1,476,040
|13
|PS4
|Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme Vs. Maxiboost ON
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 30
|10,065
|151,390
|14
|PS4
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2020
|Konami
|July 9
|9,012
|165,168
|15
|NSw
|Tsuri Spirits Nintendo Switch Version
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 25, 2019
|7,215
|477,175
|16
|NSw
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|Nintendo
|January 11, 2019
|6,262
|883,364
|17
|NSw
|Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training
|Nintendo
|December 27, 2019
|5,206
|279,426
|18
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|5,203
|1,629,989
|19
|NSw
|Super Mario Maker 2
|Nintendo
|June 28, 2019
|4,974
|953,283
|20
|NSw
|Human: Fall Flat
|Teyon Japan
|June 28, 2018
|4,915
|22,239
Source: Famitsu