Sakae Saito Launches Apocalyptic Travel Manga Shūmatsu Touring in September

The October issue of Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine revealed on Thursday that Sakae Saito is launching a new manga titled Shūmatsu Touring (Touring the Apocalypse) in the magazine's next issue on September 26. Taking advantage of a Japanese wordplay, the tagline for the manga reads, "Enjoy touring over the weekend (in the apocalypse)!"

Saito most recently drew the manga for the Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko franchise . Saito launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine in October 2017, and ended it in March 2019. Kadokawa published the third and final volume in April 2019.

Saito also drew the Buddy Complex - Senjō no Coupling and Heavy Object S manga.