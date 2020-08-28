Anima Yell! Cheerleading Manga Ends

The October issue of Hobunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Carat magazine published the final chapter of Tsukasa Unohana 's Anima Yell! four-panel manga on Friday. Hobunsha will ship the fifth and final volume on September 25.

The manga centers on Kohane Hatoya, a young woman who loves to be helpful to others. After she moves from middle school to high school, she becomes fascinated with cheerleading, and she starts a club at her high school. Joining Kohane in her cheerleading activities are the experienced Hizume and Kohane's childhood friend Uki.

Unohana launched the manga in Hobunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Carat magazine in February 2016. Hobunsha published the manga's fourth compiled volume in July 2019. The manga inspired a television anime by Doga Kobo that premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Unohana previously wrote the Hajiotsu, D.C. II Imaginary Future , and Tenbin wa Hana to Asobu manga.