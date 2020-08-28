News
HoneyWorks' Virtual Idol Unit LIP x LIP Gets Anime Film
HoneyWorks announced on Friday that its virtual idol duo LIPxLIP are getting an anime film titled Kono Sekai no Tanoshimikata ~Secret Story Film~ (How to Enjoy This World: Secret Story Film). The project will mark HoneyWorks' 10th anniversary. The company revealed a teaser video and visual for the anime.
The anime's story will cover the meeting of LIPxLIP members Yujiro (voiced by Kouki Uchiyama) and Aizo (voiced by Nobunaga Shimazaki), as well as the formation of their group.
Fumie Muroi (Aquarian Age the Movie, animation director for Black Lagoon) is directing the anime at CLAP (Pompo: The Cinéphile). Yoshimi Narita (Pretty Cure, Our love has always been 10 centimeters apart.) is writing the script, and Miwa Oshima (Baka and Test - Summon the Beasts, The Helpful Fox Senko-san) is designing the characters. Moe Hyūga (If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die, O Maidens in Your Savage Season) is composing the music.
Other staff members include:
- Color Design: Hikari Komiya
- Art Director, Art Setting: Takafumi Nishima
- Director of Photography: Mitsuhiro Sato
- Editing: Kashiko Kimura
- Sound Director: Yukio Nagasaki
- Production Producer: Ryoichiro Matsuo
- Executive Producer: Muneyuki Kii
- Planning, Producer: Shunsuke Saito
- Producer: Daiki Koide
- Distribution: Toei
The virtual idol unit debuted in 2016. They performed the insert song "Romeo" for the Zutto Mae Kara Suki Deshita: Kokuhaku Jikkō Iinkai (I've Always Liked You) anime film, which opened in Japan in April 2016 as the first film in HoneyWorks' "Confess Your Love Committee: Romance Series" project. They have also contributed songs to the Our love has always been 10 centimeters apart. special in the franchise, as well as the I'm glad I could keep running television anime.
Sources: Kono Sekai no Tanoshimikata ~Secret Story Film~'s website, Comic Natalie