HoneyWorks' Virtual Idol Unit LIP x LIP Gets Anime Film

HoneyWorks announced on Friday that its virtual idol duo LIPxLIP are getting an anime film titled Kono Sekai no Tanoshimikata ~Secret Story Film~ (How to Enjoy This World: Secret Story Film). The project will mark HoneyWorks ' 10th anniversary. The company revealed a teaser video and visual for the anime.

The anime's story will cover the meeting of LIPxLIP members Yujiro (voiced by Kouki Uchiyama ) and Aizo (voiced by Nobunaga Shimazaki ), as well as the formation of their group.

Fumie Muroi ( Aquarian Age the Movie , animation director for Black Lagoon ) is directing the anime at CLAP ( Pompo: The Cinéphile ). Yoshimi Narita ( Pretty Cure , Our love has always been 10 centimeters apart. ) is writing the script, and Miwa Oshima ( Baka and Test - Summon the Beasts , The Helpful Fox Senko-san ) is designing the characters. Moe Hyūga ( If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die , O Maidens in Your Savage Season ) is composing the music.

Other staff members include:

The virtual idol unit debuted in 2016. They performed the insert song "Romeo" for the Zutto Mae Kara Suki Deshita: Kokuhaku Jikkō Iinkai ( I've Always Liked You ) anime film, which opened in Japan in April 2016 as the first film in HoneyWorks ' "Confess Your Love Committee: Romance Series" project. They have also contributed songs to the Our love has always been 10 centimeters apart. special in the franchise , as well as the I'm glad I could keep running television anime.

Thanks to Kougeru for the news tip.

Sources: Kono Sekai no Tanoshimikata ~Secret Story Film~'s website, Comic Natalie