Miki Aihara's From Five to Nine Manga Gets Spinoff

Elevator Orite Hidari: Five to Nine Next Door manga centers on share house manager

The 37th issue of Shogakukan 's &Flower magazine revealed on Friday that Miki Aihara will launch a new manga spinoff of the From Five to Nine ( Go-ji kara Ku-ji made ) manga in the magazine's next issue on September 11. The spinoff is titled Elevator Orite Hidari: Five to Nine Next Door (Left When You Get Off the Elevator: Five to Nine Next Door), and it centers on the new but struggling 28-year-old manager of a share house. The announcement did not reveal whether the new manga will be a serialization or a one-shot.

The original From Five to Nine manga centers on Junko Sakuraba, a 27-year-old lecturer at an English conversation school who has no boyfriend. Her parents set up a marriage interview for her with a man who turns out to be a Buddhist monk. However, Junko has no intention of becoming a temple wife, so she refuses to do the interview. Soon afterward, the man signs up to become her private student.

Aihara ( Honey Hunt , Hot Gimmick , Tokyo Boys & Girls ) launched the series in Shogakukan 's Cheese! magazine in January 2010 after publishing a one-shot in 2009, and ended it on March 24. Shogakukan published the manga's 16th and final compiled book volume on April 24.

The manga inspired a live-action television series adaptation in 2015.

Viz Media released Hot Gimmick , Honey Hunt , and Tokyo Boys & Girls in North America. Hot Gimmick inspired a live-action film that opened in Japanese theaters in June 2019.

Source: &Flower issue 37