Miki Aihara's From Five to Nine Manga Ends in 3 Chapters

Manga about relationship between English teacher, Buddhist monk launched in 2010

The February issue of Shogakukan 's Cheese! magazine revealed on Tuesday that Miki Aihara 's From Five to Nine ( Go-ji kara Ku-ji made ) manga will end in three chapters. The manga will not appear in the magazine's March issue, and so the manga should end in the May issue, which will ship on March 24.

Shogakukan had listed in February that the manga was approaching its climax.

The manga centers on Junko Sakuraba, a 27-year-old lecturer at an English conversation school who has no boyfriend. Her parents set up a marriage interview for her with a man who turns out to be a Buddhist monk. However, Junko has no intention of becoming a temple wife, so she refuses to do the interview. Soon afterward, the man signs up to become her private student.

Aihara ( Honey Hunt , Hot Gimmick , Tokyo Boys & Girls ) launched the series in Shogakukan 's Cheese! magazine in January 2010 after publishing a one-shot in 2009. Shogakukan released the manga's 15th compiled volume on March 26.

The manga inspired a live-action television series adaptation in 2015.

Viz Media released Hot Gimmick , Honey Hunt , and Tokyo Boys & Girls in North America. Hot Gimmick inspired a live-action film that opened in Japanese theaters on June 28.