Microsoft Unveils Xbox Series S Console for November 10 Release

"Smallest Xbox ever" will cost US$299, feature custom NVMe SSD

Microsoft unveiled on Tuesday the Xbox Series S console for release on November 10. The company described the console as "Next-gen performance in the smallest Xbox ever."

The console will be 60% smaller than the Xbox Series X and cost US$299. The console will have a custom NVMe SSD. Other features will include a resolution of 1440 pixels with up to 120 FPS, DirectX Raytracing, variable rate shading, variable refresh rate, and 4K streaming playback.

Only digital releases will be compatible with the system, and it will have "an instant library of 100+ high quality games, including all new Xbox Game Studios titles the day they release, when you add Xbox Game Pass Ultimate."

Microsoft will also release its next-generation Xbox Series X console on November 10. The console will have 12 teraflops of processing power through its eight-core AMD Zen 2 processor, as well as a 1 terabyte solid-state drive for storage. The system will be backwards compatible with Xbox One games, with optional graphical enhancements, and achievements and other game records carrying over.