Onee Chanbara Origin Game Gets Western Release on PS4, PC on October 14

Game released in Japan on December 5

D3 Publisher announced on Tuesday that it will release its Onee Chanbara Origin game in North America and Europe on October 14. The game will release for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam . The release will feature both Japanese and English audio, and English subtitles. The company streamed a trailer for the release.

The game released in Japan for the PlayStation 4 on December 5.

The game is a remake based on the first and second games in D3 Publisher's Onechanbara series. Katsumi Enami ( Baccano! , Restaurant to Another World ) designed the characters in the game. "Metal idol" group Broken By The Scream performed the game's theme song "Aihakiminomono."

Tamsoft and D3 Publisher developed and published the original PlayStation 2 game in 2004, and released the sequel in 2005. Onechanbara Z2: Chaos then shipped for the PlayStation 4 in 2014. XSEED Games and NIS America released the game in 2015 on PS4 in North America and Europe, respectively. D3 Publisher released the game on PC via Steam in 2016.

The series inspired a live-action film in 2008, and a sequel in 2009. Kenji Yamamoto and Saegusa Hattori published the OneeChanbara Kurenai manga in Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine from 2008 to 2009.

Source: Press release