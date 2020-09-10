Media Blasters to Release Shrine of the Morning Mist Anime on Blu-ray Disc

Series premiered in Japan in 2002

Media Blasters revealed on Wednesday that it will release the Shrine of the Morning Mist ( Asagiri no Miko ) anime series on Blu-ray Disc.

The 26-episode anime premiered in Japan in 2002. Media Blasters released the anime on DVD from 2004 to 2005. The anime centers on Yuzu Hieda and a group of her fellow shrine maidens who must use their powers to fight demons who are targeting Yuzu's childhood friend Tadahiro Amatsu.

The anime is based on Hiroki Ugawa 's manga of the same name. The manga ran in Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine from 2000 to 2013, with nine volumes. Tokyopop licensed the manga series in 2005 and released the first four volumes.

Thanks to Rukiia for the news tip.