Iwa-Kakeru! -Sport Climbing Girls- Anime Posts More Cast, New Video Previewing Songs
posted on by Egan Loo
The official website for the Iwa-Kakeru! -Sport Climbing Girls- television anime. began streaming a new promotional video on Saturday. The video previews both the opening and ending theme songs.
Sumire Uesaka, Yui Ishikawa, Aina Suzuki, and Miyu Tomita perform the ending theme song "LET'S CLIMB↑" (the first song heard in the video above) as their respective characters, under the unit name "Hanamiya Girls' High School Climbing Team." Aina Suzuki performs the song "Motto Takaku" (Ever Higher) as her first opening theme for any television anime.
The website also posted more cast members:
Yuka Terasaki as Kaoru Niijima, "Zombie Niijima"
Yumiri Hanamori as Maruno Satō, "Data Climber"
Carin Isobe as Hifumi Benibana, who selflessly supports Anne
Takehito Koyasu as Jūzō Gotō, an outdoor climbing specialist who holds numerous records
Sayaka Harada as Kikuko Gotō, an outdoor climber who looks up to her father Jūzō and has been climbing since she was little
Ami Koshimizu as Asuka Fujimura, a competitive climber who also works at a climbing shop
The previously announced cast members are:
Yui Ishikawa as Jun Uehara, the first-year "Hanamiya Speedster" who has devoted her life to climbing since she was little
Aina Suzuki as Sayo Yotsuba, the second-year student and team captain known among girls' high school climbing teams as one of the "three climbing princesses"
Miyu Tomita as Nonoaka Sugiura, a second-year student and Sayo's close friend on the team
Mikako Komatsu as Chinari Iwamine, one of the best in the world, nicknamed the "Climbing Spider"
Sachi Kokuryu as Chigusa Kumagai, an athlete proud of her brawn
Chihiro Ueda as Masumi Fujita, the captain of the Saint Kataruno Girls team, nicknamed the "Black Panther"
Daria Midou as Rina Samura, nicknamed the "Crimson Special Forces Captain" for her aggressive climbing style
Machico as Kurea Ōba, who has an excellent sense of balance thanks to her ballet training
Yukari Tamura as Anne Kurusu, the famed world-class competitor in the climbing world
Asahi Broadcasting (ABC) will launch a new late-night anime block named "ANiMAZiNG!!!" on its network of affiliates throughout Japan on October 3 with Iwa-Kakeru! -Sport Climbing Girls-. The block will air on Saturday nights at 2:00 a.m. (effectively Sunday morning).
Tetsuro Amino (Broken Blade, Macross 7, Shiki) is directing the Iwa-Kakeru! -Sport Climbing Girls- anime at BLADE, and Touko Machida (Lucky Star, GA: Geijutsuka Art Design Class) is in charge of the series scripts. Frontier One's Yoshihiro Watanabe (Heaven's Lost Property, The Testament of Sister New Devil) is designing the characters, and Tsubasa Ito is composing the music.
Ishizaka launched the first manga on Cygames' Cycomi website on December 5, 2017, and Shogakukan released the first compiled volume of the second manga digitally on February 28. The Tokyo Olympics will be the first Olympics with sport climbing as an official event.
Sources: Iwa-Kakeru! -Sport Climbing Girls- anime's website, Comic Natalie