Suteki na Kareshi Manga by My Love Story, Aozora Yell's Kazune Kawahara Ends on October 13

The October issue of Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret magazine announced on Saturday that Kazune Kawahara 's Suteki na Kareshi ( Where's my lovely sweetheart? ) manga will end in the next issue on October 13.

The September issue revealed on August 11 that the manga is nearing its climax.

Kawahara launched the manga in January 2016. The manga's 13th volume shipped on July 22. The manga has a combined total of 2.4 million copies in digital sales and print volumes.

The series centers on Nonoka, who as a child saw a loving couple counting down on New Year's Eve together, and yearned to have that for herself. Now in high school, Nonoka really wants a boyfriend. However, there is no indication at all that she might get one anytime soon, and it's already December.

Viz Media released Kawahara's High School Debut manga in North America, and also released Kawahara and Aruko 's Ore Monogatari!! manga under the title My Love Story!! . My Love Story!! inspired both a television anime in April 2015, and a live-action film in October 2015.

Kawahara's Aozora Yell manga inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in August 2016. Kawahara's Sensei! manga also inspired a live-action film adaptation that opened in Japan in October 2017. High School Debut inspired a live-action film in April 2011.