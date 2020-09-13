Deadline Entertainment Website Lists Hollywood Gantz Adaptation

Entertainment news website Deadline — in an article published on May 21 regarding producer and scriptwriter Marc Guggenheim ( Arrow, Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia ) working on a Spider-Man -related Jackpot film — stated in the article that Guggenheim is "already in business with Sony Pictures adapting the graphic novel Gantz ."

On May 23, when asked on Twitter if he was working on an adaptation of Gantz , Guggenheim stated, "I'm having a lot of fun with it."

Original manga creator Hiroya Oku was also asked on May 23 if the adaptation was real, and he replied with a simple emoji that possibly indicated it was a secret.

🤫 — 奥 浩哉 (@hiroya_oku) May 23, 2020

Oku's Gantz manga ran from 2000 to 2013. The manga inspired a television anime, a CG anime film, two Japanese live-action films, and two spinoff manga. Dark Horse Comics released the manga in North America. Oku launched the Gantz :E historical spinoff manga with artist Jin Kagetsu in January.



Thanks to Zach for the news tip.

Source: Deadline (Mike Fleming Jr)

Editor's Note: While this news is from May, our news staff were only made aware of this news recently, and we thought it was important enough to still write up, despite its lack of timeliness.