Devil May Cry 5 Game Gets Special Edition for PS4, Xbox Series X

Game's videos preview new playable character Vergil, new modes, ray tracing technology

CAPCOM announced during Sony 's PlayStation 5 Showcase livestream presentation on Wednesday that its Devil May Cry 5 action game will get a special edition. CAPCOM will release Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition digitally at the PS5's launch and the Xbox Series X's launch in November. CAPCOM will reveal information about the game's physical release at a later date.

The special edition will include Vergil as a playable character. The game will also include Turbo Mode, Legendary Dark Knight Mode, the Bloody Palace challenge mode, and Deluxe Edition and EX Color Pack content. The special edition will also feature enhanced 3D audio and ray tracing, which refers to the ability of the hardware to calculate where different objects are in relation to each other in 3D space by tracing rays. This technology allows for realistic reflections and lighting. The Devil May Cry franchise 's official YouTube channel began streaming an overview video that previews the ray tracing technology:

The game's Xbox Series X version will also be compatible with the Xbox Series S.

Devil May Cry 5 launched in March 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. CAPCOM describes the game:

Years have passed since the events of Devil May Cry 4 , and a lot has happened. Young demon hunter Nero has lost his Devil Bringer demon arm… but hey! He's now heading his own branch of the demon-hunting business Devil May Cry . To make up for that lost arm, and keep his style rankings up, he's enlisted the help of expert craftswoman Nico, a brand new character in the series, to lend a hand and build different types of prosthetic arms that unlock new badass combat abilities and devastating powers.

Hideaki Itsuno returned to direct the game. The game features three playable characters, including Nero, the protagonist of Devil May Cry 4 , and Dante, the main protagonist of the first three games.