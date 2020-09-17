Funimation Adds Heaven's Lost Property Final – The Movie: Eternally My Master Anime Film

Funimation announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming the Heaven's Lost Property Final – The Movie: Eternally My Master anime film in Japanese with English subtitles on Friday in the U.S. and Canada. According to Funimation , this marks the first time this film will be available in the West.

Funimation also announced that it will begin streaming the Free! -Road to the World- the Dream ( Free! ~Road to the World~ Yume ) compilation film in Japanese with English subtitles in the U.S. and Canada on Friday. The film is a "reconstruction" of the Free! Dive to the Future television anime series, but with an added "new episode."

Funimation will also begin streaming two compilation films for the Overlord anime, Overlord : The Undead King ( Overlord: Fushisha no Ō ) and Overlord : The Dark Hero ( Overlord: Shikkoku no Senshi ), in Japanese with English subtitles in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Ireland on Friday. Together, the compilation films provide a recap of the Overlord anime's first season.

Funimation describes Heaven's Lost Property Final – The Movie: Eternally My Master :

The long-awaited finale to the Heaven's Lost Property series has arrived. Beautiful and otherworldly Ikaros' connection with Tomoki is deeper than she originally thought. Now she's starting to feel empty and confused—with new emotions she's not had much experience with. How will she pick up the pieces after what comes next?

The film opened in theaters in Japan as Sora no Otoshimono Final: Eternal My Master in April 2014.

Hisashi Saito returned to direct the film at Production IMS . Heaven's Lost Property animation producer Jiyū Ōgi wrote the script with supervision from series scriptwriter Yuuko Kakihara . Yoshihiro Watanabe returned to design the characters.

Suu Minazuki 's Sora no Otoshimono ( Heaven's Lost Property ) manga inspired two television anime series, two anime films, and an OVA .

Source: Funimation