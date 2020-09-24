Hyperdimension Neptunia Anime Compilation, OVA Launch on Steam

Idea Factory International announced on Thursday that it has launched the two compilation anime for the Hyperdimension Neptunia anime, as well as the Summer Vacation original video anime ( OVA ) on Steam on Thursday.

The release includes a new translation, as well as English and Chinese (Traditional and Simplified) subtitles. The releases also include the complete opening and ending theme songs for the Hyperdimension Neptunia , Hyperdimension Neptunia mk2 , Hyperdimension Neptunia Victory , and Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth 1 – 3 games.

Hyperdimension Neptunia Hi☆Light: Crystal of Light compiles episodes 1-5, 11, and 12 of the anime, and includes five songs in the release. Hyperdimension Neptunia Hi☆Light: The Blazing Bifrost compiles episodes 6-10 and 13 (an OVA ) of the anime, and includes three songs with the release.

The compilation anime both streamed on YouTube in Japan on May 15. The Summer Vacation OVA screened in Japan in July 2019, and was also available for streaming on PlayStation Video and Bandai Channel in the same month.

Funimation streamed the 2013 television series as it aired, and released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2015 and 2017 with an English dub.

Masahiro Mukai returned from the television anime series to direct the OVA at studio Okuru to Noboru . Tsunako came back as the original character designer, and Hitomi Takechi returned to adapt those designs for animation. Shogo Yasukawa also rejoined the team to write the script.

Compile Heart is developing Go! Go! 5 Jiden Game Neptune re★Verse as the first Neptunia franchise game for the PlayStation 5.

Source: Press release