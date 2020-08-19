Compile Heart Announces Neptunia Game for PS5

Company to reveal details of Go! Go! 5 Jiden Game Neptune re★Verse in September

Compile Heart announced Go! Go! 5 Jiden Game Neptune re★Verse on Wednesday as the first Neptunia franchise game for the PlayStation 5. The company will reveal more information about the game in September. The game's announcement video also revealed that Compile Heart is working on other projects in the franchise besides the PS5 game.

The announcement marked the franchise's 10th anniversary. The original Hyperdimension Neptunia game shipped for the PlayStation 3 in Japan on August 19, 2010.

The PS5 is slated to ship during this year's holiday season.

Idea Factory International will release VVVtunia ( Neptunia Virtual Stars ) PlayStation 4 game in the West in 2021 with Japanese and English audio and English subtitles. The game to launched for the PS4 in Japan on August 6 after a delay.

Idea Factory International released the Megadimension Neptunia VII game digitally for the Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe on July 28. Idea Factory released the Megadimension Neptunia VII game for the PS4 in Japan in April 2015, and then released the game in the West in February 2016. Idea Factory released the game on PC via Steam in July 2016.

The most recent game in the Neptunia franchise, Super Neptunia RPG ( Yūsha Neptune: Sekai yo Uchū yo Katsumoku se yo!! Ultimate RPG Sengen!! ), launched in Japan for the PS4 in December 2018. Quebec-based video game developer Artisan Studios developed the game, and is the first Western studio to develop a game in the franchise. Idea Factory International released the game in the West in June for the PS4 and Switch.