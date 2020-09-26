Fire Force Anime Season 2 Previews Haijima Arc, Kana-Boon Song in Video

The official website for the anime of Atsushi Ohkubo 's Fire Force ( En En no Shōbōtai ) manga posted a promotional video and new visual on Saturday. Both the visual and the video preview the show's upcoming "Haijima Industries Arc."

KANA-BOON will perform the new opening theme song "Torch of Liberty," and PELICAN FANCLUB will perform the ending theme song "Desire." Toonami will begin airing the show on October 24.

The new season premiered on July 3, and it will have 24 episodes. Funimation and Crunchyroll are both streaming the series.

Tatsuma Minamikawa ( Fire Force episode 12 director) is directing the anime (replacing Yuki Yase from the previous season) and is also supervising the scripts. Yumenosuke Tokuda is joining returning staff members Hideyuki Morioka and Yoshio Kosakai as chief animation director (Morioka is also returning as character designer). Neito Hirohara is joining Hiroyuki Ohkaji and Tsutomu Matsuura as main animator. Kazunori Miyazato is joining returning staff member Yoshito Takamine as art director. Shin'ya Takano is replacing Daisuke Kusaka as CGI director. Aimer performed the first opening theme song, and Cider Girl performed the first ending theme song.

The first season premiered in July 2019, and the 24th and final episode of the first season aired on December 27. Funimation streamed the television anime on its FunimationNow streaming service with an English dub. Crunchyroll also streamed the series. The anime premiered on Toonami in July 2019.