Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion - Lancelot & Guren Manga Ends in Next Chapter

Spinoff about Suzaku, Kallen launched in November 2017

The latest chapter of the Code Geass - Hangyaku no Lelouch Gaiden - Shiro no Kishi, Kurenai no Yasha ( Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion - Lancelot & Guren ) spinoff manga revealed on Friday that that the manga will end with its next chapter. The next chapter will serve as the manga's epilogue.

The series launched in November 2017 on Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype web comic site, and entered its final arc last December. The third compiled book volume shipped in November 2019.

The manga centers on stories about both Suzaku and Kallen that were not portrayed in the original story. Bisui Takahashi ( Shūmatsu Sekai no Spellbreaker light novels) is penning the scenario, and Takahiro Kimura is drawing the character designs. Astrays is responsible for the new Knightmare Frame designs.

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection , which is the most recent anime in the franchise , opened in February 2019 in 120 theaters in Japan. Funimation screened the film in North America in May 2019. Producer Kōjirō Taniguchi said in April 2019 that the film is "phase 1" of a 10-year plan for new content in the Code Geass franchise .

The first film in the series' compilation recap trilogy, Code Geass - Hangyaku no Lelouch - Kōdō (lit.: The Awakening Path, official English subtitle: Initiation), opened in Japan in October 2017. The second film, Code Geass - Hangyaku no Lelouch - Handō (lit.: The Rebellion Path, official English subtitle: Transgression), opened in Japan in February 2018. The third film, Code Geass - Hangyaku no Lelouch - Ōdō (lit.: The Imperial Path, official English subtitle: Glorification), opened in May 2018. Funimation released the trilogy on Blu-ray Disc in March.

The original Code Geass television series premiered in 2006, followed by a sequel series in 2008. The series has inspired various manga and original video anime, including the Code Geass: Akito the Exiled spinoff, which premiered in 2012.

Source: Comic Newtype