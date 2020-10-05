Spriggan Netflix Anime Reveals Visual, Staff, 2021 Premiere

The staff of David Production 's new anime series based on Hiroshi Takashige and Ryōji Minagawa 's Spriggan ( Striker ) manga revealed on Tuesday the anime's staff members, visual, and 2021 premiere on Netflix .

Hiroshi Kobayashi ( Rage of Bahamut Genesis assistant director, Kill la Kill episode director) is directing the anime. Hiroshi Seko ( Attack on Titan , Mob Psycho 100 , Jujutsu Kaisen ) is in charge of series composition and screenplay, and Shūhei Handa ( Little Witch Academia ) is the character designer.

Netflix will debut the anime worldwide .

The manga's story centers on Yū Ominae, a high school student who is also a Spriggan, an agent charged by the ARCAM Corporation to protect the ancient relics of an advanced older civilization from falling into the hands of states and entities who wish to misuse them.

Takashige wrote the Spriggan manga with artist Minagawa beginning in 1989. Viz Media published edited versions of three of the manga's eleven volumes as Striker in North America from 1998 to 1999. The manga inspired an anime film in 1998. ADV Films released the film in 2002 with an English dub .

Source: Press release