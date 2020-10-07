News
Level-5 Opens 'Manga 5' Website with 9 New Manga on October 15
posted on by Alex Mateo
Creative communication site lets users workshop professional/amateur manga
Level-5 announced on Monday that it will begin service for Manga-5, a new creative communication website for manga, on October 15. The website will function as a workshop that allows users to share and support manga, both professional and amateur. There will also be manga contests with various themes. The company began streaming an announcement trailer:
The Manga-5 website will feature the following nine exclusive original manga serializations:
- The Map Makers by writer Yoichi Komori (Tenjin) and artist Syuji Takeya (Astral Project)
- Cleo to Fushisha no Mori by Taisuke Umeki
- Kabushiki Gaisha Gokudо̄ Game Gumi by Monkey Chop
- Enma no Kyūjitsu (Enma's Holiday) by Yumiko Sudо̄
- Kiwami no Shiina by writer Daiki Watanabe and artist Ume
- Daijōbu Club by Mai Inoue
- Yorozu Kagiya no Jikenjо̄ by Shо̄ Shibamoto
- Hosuto! Gо̄enji no Hitorigoto by Miho Asada
- Otome Yūsha ~Next Adventure~ by scenario writer Chisa Saeki, character designer Chihatsu Kurahana, and composer Rei Kondoh
In addition, the website will also post works by Rensuke Oshikiri (Hi Score Girl) and voice actor Jun Fukuyama (Code Geass' Lelouch, PERSONA 5 the Animation's Ren/Hero).
The website's mascot is a harbor seal named Gо̄-kun.