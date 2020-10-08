Naoki Serizawa Launches New Saru Lock Reboot Spinoff Manga

New manga focuses on Saitō in middle school, launches on November 4

The November issue of Shonengahosha 's Young King Bull magazine revealed on Monday that Naoki Serizawa will launch a spinoff manga for his Saru Lock Reboot manga in the magazine's next issue on November 4. The manga is titled Saitō - Heaven's Crow Fūun Risshi (Saitō - Aiming High in Heaven's Crow), and will center on Saitō as a middle schooler before he met Jin and Tetsurō. The manga will have a color opening page and 24 pages for its debut chapter.

The original Saru Lock manga follows Yatarō "Saru" Sarumaru, an ordinary high school boy who daydreams about idols but otherwise has no luck with girls. However, this silver-haired son of a locksmith also happens to be a lockpicking genius, and there is no lock that "Saru" (literally, "monkey") cannot open.

Serizawa launched the original action comedy manga in 2003 and Kodansha published the 22nd and final compiled volume in 2009. The series inspired a live-action film adaptation and live-action television adaptation in 2009. He launched a Saru Lock Reboot manga in October 2018. Shonengahosha shipped the manga's third volume on May 11.

Serizawa launched the Biohazard: heavenly island manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in January 2015, and he ended the series in February 2017. Serizawa also ended the Billion Dogs manga with author Muneyuki Kaneshiro in 2017. The fourth and final volume shipped in Japan in February 2017. DeNA 's Manga Box app published the manga in both Japanese and English.

Serizawa's earlier Biohazard: Marhawa Desire manga launched with a prologue chapter in the inaugural issue of CAPCOM 's CapBom! magazine in 2011, and the series ended in 2013. Viz Media published the five-volume manga in North America under the title Resident Evil: The Marhawa Desire .

Serizawa is also the monster designer for Yoshitaka Amano 's recent Gibiate anime project.