Funimation Announces Arte TV Anime's English Dub Cast

Funimation announced the English dub cast for the television anime of Kei Ohkubo 's Arte manga on Friday. The dub will debut on Saturday.

The English dub cast includes:

The dub staff includes:

The anime premiered in Japan on April 4, and Funimation streamed the series as it aired.

Takayuki Hamana ( The Prince of Tennis , Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Detonation , Library War , Appleseed XIII ) directed the anime at Seven Arcs . Reiko Yoshida ( Girls und Panzer , K-ON! , Violet Evergarden ) oversaw the series scripts, Takaaki Suzuki ( Strike Witches , Girls und Panzer ) was the background researcher, Chieko Miyakawa ( Moshidora ) was the character designer and chief animation director, and Gorō Itō composed the music. Maaya Sakamoto performed the opening theme song "Clover," and Kiyono Yasuno performed the ending theme song "Hare Moyō" (Sunny Design).

Media Do offers the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

16th century Firenze, Italy. One girl, One ARTistic ambition!The birthplace of the renaissance era, where art is thriving. In one small corner of this vast city, one sheltered girl's journey begins. She dreams of becoming an artist, an impossible career for a girl born into a noble family. In those days, art was an exclusively male profession, with woman facing strong discrimination. In spite of these challenges, Arte perseveres with hard work and a positive attitude!

Ohkubo launched the manga in Monthly Comic Zenon magazine in 2013.

Source: Funimation