Arte TV Anime's 3rd Promo Video Previews Ending Theme Song, Reveals More Cast

3rd key visual also revealed

The official website for the television anime of Kei Ohkubo 's Arte manga began streaming a third promotional video for the anime on Friday. The video previews Maaya Sakamoto 's opening theme song "Clover" and Kiyono Yasuno 's ending theme song "Hare Moyō" (Sunny Design).

The website also revealed a third key visual.

The website also revealed more cast members:

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX on April 4 at 10:00 p.m., before airing on BS-Fuji and YTV on April 6.

The show stars:

Takayuki Hamana ( The Prince of Tennis , Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Detonation , Library War , Appleseed XIII ) is directing the anime at Seven Arcs . Reiko Yoshida ( Girls und Panzer , K-ON! , Violet Evergarden ) is overseeing the series scripts, Takaaki Suzuki ( Strike Witches , Girls und Panzer ) is the background researcher, Chieko Miyakawa ( Moshidora ) is the character designer and chief animation director, and Gorō Itō is composing the music.

Media Do offers the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

16th century Firenze, Italy. One girl, One ARTistic ambition!The birthplace of the renaissance era, where art is thriving. In one small corner of this vast city, one sheltered girl's journey begins. She dreams of becoming an artist, an impossible career for a girl born into a noble family. In those days, art was an exclusively male profession, with woman facing strong discrimination. In spite of these challenges, Arte perseveres with hard work and a positive attitude!

Ohkubo launched the manga in Monthly Comic Zenon magazine in 2013.