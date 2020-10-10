Pokémon Company Streams Anime Short About Sirfetch'd, Farfetch'd

Short commemorates upcoming merchandise at Pokémon Centers in Japan

The Pokemon Company began streaming an anime short about the Pokémon characters Sirfetch'd, Farfetch'd, and Galarian Farfetch'd on Friday.

The video commemorates the upcoming release of merchandise centered on the characters at Pokémon Centers in Japan on October 24. Sirfetch'd and Galarian Farfetch'd debuted in Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield .

"The Crown Tundra," the second of two expansions for the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield Nintendo Switch role-playing games, will launch on October 22. New Pokémon in "The Crown Tundra" will include Galarian forms for Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres. The new Legendary Pokémon Regieleki and Regidrago will debut in the expansion.

The Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games shipped worldwide for the Switch on November 15. The games sold more than 6 million copies in their first week to break the records for highest first-week sales of a Switch game and the fastest Switch game to reach 6 million units sold. The games won the Best RPG Award at Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards 2019.

The games inspired a series of seven five-minute net anime shorts titled Hakumei no Tsubasa ( Pokémon: Twilight Wings ) by Studio Colorido ( Typhoon Noruda , Penguin Highway , Fastening Days ), starting in January.