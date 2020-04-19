News
Pokémon Sword/Shield Win Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards 2019's Game of the Year
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Death Stranding, Sekiro, 13 Sentinels also win awards
Famitsu and Dengeki announced the winners of their "Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards 2019" awards during a livestream event on Saturday. The awards included written comments by creators for each award winner.
The winners include:
- Best Rookie Award: Death Stranding
- Best Indie Award: Gnosia
- Best Shooter Award: Apex Legends
- Best e-sports Award: Fortnite
- Best Online Game: Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
- Best Streamer: Junichi Katō (Unkochan)
- Best RPG Award: Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield
- Best Action Award: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Best Action Adventure Award: Death Stranding
- Best Adventure Award: 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Best Creator in China Award: Hideo Kojima
- Best Game in China Award: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Best Character Award: Sam Porter Bridges from Death Stranding
- Best Music Award: Persona 5 Royal
- Best Scenario Award: 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Best Graphics Award: Death Stranding
- Famitsu Dengeki Special Award: Dragon Quest Walk and Ring Fit Adventure
- MVC: Most Valuable Creator: Hideo Kojima
- Game of the Year: Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield
Players across Japan voted to create the nominees from January 28 through February 17 (except for the two China-based awards). Famitsu then announced the nominees on April 7.
Source: Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards 2019 livestream