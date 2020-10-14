DanMachi's Fujino Ōmori Launches New Dungeon Fantasy Manga on December 9

This year's 46th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine revealed on Wednesday that writer Fujino Ōmori ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ) will launch a new "dungeon fantasy" manga titled Tsue to Tsurugi no Wistoria (The Wistoria of Staves and Swords) in the January 2021 issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine on December 9. Toshi Aoi is drawing the manga, and he shared two images on Twitter:

Ōmori debuted with the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? fantasy adventure light novel series with Suzuhito Yasuda 's illustrations in 2013. SB Creative released the 16th compiled book volume on Wednesday . Yen Press began publishing the original novel series in North America in 2014. The company also licensed the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria spinoff light novel series and Kunieda 's manga adaptation of the original light novel series. Sword Oratoria inspired its own manga adaptation on Square Enix 's web magazine Gangan Online .

J.C. Staff has adapted the original light novel series into three anime seasons, the latest of which premiered on October 2 and is currently airing (the first and second season premiered in 2015 and 2019, respectively). Sentai Filmworks licensed all three seasons, and all are streaming on Crunchyroll . J.C. Staff also produced a TV anime for the Sword Oratoria spinoff novels in 2017, as well as the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion original anime film in 2019.