Viz to Release Fist of the North Star, No. 5, Sensor, Mashle, Undead Unluck, Yakuza Lover Manga in Summer 2021

Viz Media announced on Twitter on Friday eight new title releases including Buronson and Tetsuo Hara 's Fist of the North Star manga. Viz will begin publishing Fist of the North Star digitally and physically in hardcover editions in summer 2021. The hardcover books will include color pages.

Viz will also begin publishing the following titles in summer 2021:

Buronson and Hara's Fist of the North Star manga's story is set in a post-apocalyptic world. The story centers on a man named Kenshiro, a master and successor to a deadly martial art, as he wanders the nuclear wasteland protecting the weak and innocent from violent thugs. In his travels, he must contend with other master martial artists and figures from his past, including his "brother" Raoh, who has crowned himself the king of the new world.

The manga ran in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1983 to 1988. Gutsoon! Entertainment and Viz have previously published part of the manga.

The latest incarnation of the manga – the DD Fist of the North Star II and Fist of the North Star: Strawberry Flavor comedy anime spinoffs – aired alongside each other in 2015. Crunchyroll streamed both anime as they aired in Japan.