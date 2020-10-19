Hiromasa Okujima Launches 2gether Manga in November

Wani Books announced last Friday that Hiromasa Okujima will launch a manga adaptation of Thai author JittiRain's 2gether boys love novel on the News Crunch website in November.

The novel's story centers on the relationship between Tine and Sarawat. Tine is being pursued by a gay schoolmate in college that he has no feelings for, and he enters into a fake relationship with the college's best-looking guy Sarawat in order to ward off his admirer. Though the relationship starts as fake, it slowly turns into something more.

JittiRain released the novel in 2019, but the story's popularity grew when it was adapted into a live-action Thai series of the same name that ran on GMMTV from February to May. The series has received widespread popularity in Southeast Asia, and is available with multiple dubs and through various streaming services including Netflix . A Japanese translation of the original novel, with illustrations by Takako Shimura ( Wandering Son , Sweet Blue Flowers , Happy-Go-Lucky Days ), shipped last Friday .

Okujima announced in September that they will launch two new manga this coming November and February.

Viz Media 's SuBLime imprint for boys-love manga licensed SHOOWA and Okujima's Bad Boys, Happy Home ( Dōsei Yankee Akamatsu Seven ) manga, and will release the first volume physically and digitally on July 13, 2021. The second volume will launch in October 2021. The pair launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Kachi Comi magazine in April 2018. The manga's second compiled book volume shipped in Japan in January.

Thanks to A. M. for the news tip.

Sources: Comic Natalie, Hiromasa Okujima's Twitter account