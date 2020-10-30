Redo of Healer TV Anime's 1st Promo Video Reveals Theme Song Artists, January 2021 Premiere

2 more cast members, visual also revealed

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Rui Tsukiyo 's Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi: Sokushi Mahō to Skill Copy no Chōetsu Heal ( Redo of Healer ) light novel series began streaming the show's first promotional video on Friday. The site also revealed a new visual, two more cast members, the show's opening and ending theme song artists, and the show's January premiere on AT-X and Tokyo MX .

The new cast includes Tetsu Inada as Brett and Mami Fujita as Blade. Minami Kuribayashi will perform the opening theme song "Zankoku na Yume to Nemure" (Dream a Cruel Dream), and ARCANA PROJECT are performing the ending theme song "Yume de Sekai wo Kaeru nara" (If You Can Change The World in a Dream).

The anime stars:

Takuya Asaoka ( Senran Kagura Shinovi Master episode director) is directing the anime at TNK . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Girls' Last Tour , That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ) is supervising and writing the scripts. Junji Gotō ( High School DxD , Senran Kagura Shinovi Master ) is designing the characters. Kenji Fujisawa ( Baki , Baki-Dou ) is composing the music.

The "revenge fantasy" story centers on Keyarga, a healer who is used and tossed around by his fellow adventurers on the assumption that healers cannot fight on their own. However, when he achieves the ultimate healing magic, and "heals" the world itself, he goes back four years to redo his life.

Tsukiyo began serializing the ongoing story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in December 2016. Kadokawa began publishing the story in print volumes with art by Shiokonbu in July 2017. Sōken Haga launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up manga website in October 2017.