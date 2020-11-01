Shaman King Manga Gets Shōjo Spinoff About Kanna, Matilda, Marion

The December issue of Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine revealed on Monday that Hiroyuki Takei 's Shaman King manga is inspiring a shōjo manga spinoff. The manga, Shaman King & a garden , will launch in the January issue of the magazine on December 1.

Takei is credited with the original work, Jet Kusamura ( Shaman King: Red Crimson manga creator) is organizing the manga, and Kyō Nuesawa is drawing the manga. The manga will tell the pasts of the characters Kanna, Matilda, and Marion.

Takei's Shaman King manga series is inspiring a new anime series in April 2021 that will adapt all 35 volumes of the manga's new complete edition, which Kodansha started publishing in print volumes in Japan on June 17. Kodansha Comics is releasing the Shaman King: Zero , Shaman King Flowers , Shaman King: Red Crimson . , and Shaman King: Super Star spinoff manga in English.

Shaman King debuted in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The series abruptly ended in 2004, although a reprinting of the manga revealed a "true ending" in 2009. Viz Media previously 32 volumes of the original Shaman King manga from 2003 to 2011, but it no longer holds the license to the manga. Shueisha originally held the rights to the manga in Japan.

The main manga previously inspired a television anime in 2001 to 2002.