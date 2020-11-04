CloverWorks to Animate Shadows House TV Anime

Story centers on mysterious Shadow family living in cliffside mansion

This year's 49th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump revealed on Thursday that anime studio CloverWorks ( DARLING in the FRANXX , The Promised Neverland , Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia ) will animate the television anime of two-person creator team So-ma-to's Shadows House manga.

The manga's story is set in a Western-style mansion on a cliff and centers the aristocratic, faceless Shadow family. They live together with lifelike doll attendants who serve as their faces. The story focuses on the daily lives of the house's inhabitants and gradually reveals its mysteries.

The manga launched in Weekly Young Jump in September 2018.

