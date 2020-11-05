'Farewell, My Dear Cramer' Manga Ends in December

Manga inspires anime film, TV anime adaptations in April 2021

The December issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine revealed on Friday that Naoshi Arakawa 's Farewell, My Dear Cramer ( Sayonara Watashi no Cramer ) manga will end in the magazine's January 2021 issue, which will ship on December 4.

Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally simultaneously with its Japanese release, and also plans to release the manga in print. The company describes the manga:

With no soccer accomplishments to speak of during the entirety of Sumire Suo's junior high school years, the young wing gets an odd offer. Suo's main rival, Midori Soshizaki, invites her to join up on the same team in high school, with a promise that she'll never let Suo “play alone.” It's an earnest offer, but the question is whether Suo will take her up on it. Thus the curtain opens on a story that collects an enormous cast of individual soccer-playing personalities!

Arakawa launched the manga in May 2016. Kodansha published the manga's 12th volume in Japan on June 17.

The manga and Arawaka's previous two-volume Sayonara, Football prequel manga are both inspiring an anime film and a television anime adaptation. Both will debut in Japan in April 2021. The movie is titled Eiga Sayonara Watashi no Cramer First Touch , and the story will adapt the Sayonara, Football manga, which followed Nozomi in junior high school.

Arakawa's Your Lie in April manga inspired a 22-episode television anime series that premiered in October 2014, and Aniplex of America released the series on home video. The manga also inspired a live-action film that opened in September 2016. Kodansha Comics released the original manga in English.

