Koko wa Ima kara Rinri desu. Live-Action Series Reveals Cast, January 16 Premiere

The official website for the live-action series adaptation of Shiori Amase 's Koko wa Ima kara Rinri desu. ( From now on we begin ethics ) manga revealed on Tuesday the series' main cast member and January 16 premiere on NHK . Yuki Yamada (seen below) will play protagonist Takayanagi in the series.

Tetsuya Watanabe , Michi Ono, and Yōhei Ōno are directing the series, with scripts by Aya Takaha . Taro Umebayashi is composing the music.

The manga centers on ethics teacher Takayanagi, who uses the principles of ethics to advise students on their problems and individual outlooks on life.

Amase launched the manga in Shueisha 's Grand Jump Premium magazine in October 2016 (the magazine rebranded as Grand Jump Mucha in December 2018). Shueisha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on February 19.

Amase launched her All Out!! manga in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine in 2012, and ended the manga in November 2019. Kodansha published the manga's 17th and final volume on February 21. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English.

The series inspired a television anime that premiered in October 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the anime with English subtitles, and Funimation streamed an English dub . Funimation released the series on two Blu-ray Disc/DVD volumes in 2018.

Sources: Koko wa Ima kara Rinri desu. live-action series' website, Comic Natalie