Voice Actor Kenyuu Horiuchi Diagnosed with COVID-19, But Is Asymptomatic

Actor is stable with no fever, cough

Kenyuu Horiuchi 's agency Kenyu Office announced on Tuesday that Horiuchi has tested positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Horiuchi received testing after having communication with a health center regarding a close contact for the disease. The announcement noted that Horiuchi is asymptomatic for the COVID-19 disease, and that his condition is stable with no fever or cough.

The agency stated that it is taking appropriate measures, according to guidance from medical experts and government agencies, to ensure the health of its actors, staff, visitors, and related people. The company also apologized for causing concern and inconvenience.

Anime characters Horiuchi has voiced include Naruto 's Pain and Second Hokage, Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- 's Wilhelm van Astrea, Joker Game 's Lieutenant Colonel Yūki, and Pokémon 's Nariya Ōkido and narrator.

Source: Kenyu Office via Nijimen