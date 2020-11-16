Game launches with text in 7 languages, including English

Phoenixx Games revealed on Monday that Alice in Dissonance's fault - milestone two side: above game will release on the Nintendo Switch on December 3. The release will include text in Japanese, English, Chinese, Korean, German, Russian, and Spanish. The company is also streaming a promotional video and commercial for the game.

Alice in Dissonance's fault - milestone two side: below "cinematic adventure novel" game will release on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam . The Steam version will release in spring 2021, but Phoenixx Games has not yet revealed a release window for the PS4 and Switch versions.

The franchise has sold 500,000 copies worldwide.

Sekai Project originally released the fault - milestone one game for the PC in 2013, followed by fault - milestone two side: above in 2015, and the Mhakna Gramura and Fairy Bell spinoff in February 2018. Sekai Project previously planned to release the fault SILENCE THE PEDANT prequel and fault - milestone two side: below games in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Alice in Dissonance's website is currently listing fault - milestone two side: below for release in English in 2021 (previously listed with a 2020 release date), but fault SILENCE THE PEDANT is listed without a release date.

Sekai Games and Limited Run Games will release a physical version of Alice in Dissonance's fault - milestone one game for both the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. The release will have both a regular and collector's edition. Sekai Games released the game digitally for the Switch in October 2019, and digitally for the PS4 on May 22.