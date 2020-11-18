PlayStation 5 Console Sells 118,000 Units in Japan; Xbox Series X/S Sells 20,000

Best-selling PS5 game is Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Japanese gaming news website Famitsu reported on Wednesday that, according to its research, the PlayStation 5's regular and digital editions have sold an estimated 118,085 units in Japan within its first four days (November 12-15). Meanwhile, the Xbox Series X/S has sold an estimated 20,534 units in Japan within its first six days (November 10-15).

According to Famitsu, the best-selling PS5 game during that period was Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which sold 18,640 copies. Demon's Souls was the second best-selling game, and it sold 18,607 copies. Most sales for the Xbox Series X were digital.

Sony revealed last month in its financial results presentation for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 that it shipped 1.5 million PlayStation 4 units during the quarter ending on September 30, bringing the console's worldwide total to 113.8 million units.

The PS5 launched in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12. The console will launch in the rest of the world on Thursday. The PS5 retails for US$499.99, and the PS5 Digital Edition (which does not include an optical disc drive) retails for US$399.99.

Microsoft released its next-generation Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles on November 10. The Xbox Series X retails at US$499, and the Xbox Series S retails at US$299.

Source: Famitsu.com via Hachima Kikо̄