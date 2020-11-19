Fate/Grand Order Developer Delight Works Posts 81% Drop in Profit

Company posted 1.326 billion yen compared to 6.982 billion yen this same time last year

Mobile game developer Delight Works reported its financial results for the period ending in July 2020 on Wednesday. The company reported a profit of 1.326 billion yen (about US$12.76 million), an 81% drop from the 6.982 billion yen (about US$67.23 million) during the same reporting period last year.

Delight Works develops the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game and its various spinoffs. Aniplex released the Fate/Grand Order game in Japan in summer 2015. The game received an English release in the United States and Canada in June 2017.

The game has inspired various anime adaptations. Fate/Grand Order Shinsei Entaku Ryōiki Camelot : Wandering: Agateram , the first film in a two-part project, will open on December 5. The game is also inspiring the upcoming Fate/Grand Order Final Singularity - Grand Temple of Time: Solomon ( Fate/Grand Order -Kyūshoku Tokuiten Kani Jikan Shinden Solomon- ) anime.

Delight Works was established in January 2014. It is developing the Sakura Kakumei ~Hana Saku Otome-tachi~ smartphone game with Sega , as well as other titles that use the Unreal Engine. It signed a capital and business alliance with fellow online game developer Aiming in January 2019, but announced in July that the alliance has been dissolved with their jointly developed titles canceled.

Source: Social Game Info via Hachima Kikō