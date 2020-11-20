Seven Seas Entertainment Partners With Penguin Random House for Sales, Distribution

Manga and light novel publisher Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Friday that it has reached a multi-year sales and distribution agreement with Penguin Random House Publisher Services (PRHPS). PRHPS will "distribute the entire frontlist and backlist across all sales channels worldwide" for Seven Seas Entertainment beginning on July 1, 2021.

Seven Seas Entertainment 's current distributor is Macmillan .

The announcement described Seven Seas Entertainment as "the largest independently owned manga publisher in North America." Jason DeAngelis founded the company in 2004. The company publishes manga, light novels, and original comics. The publishers imprints include Seven Seas , Ghost Ship , Waves of Color, and Airship. The company announced Airship last Friday as its new imprint for light novels and prose novels.

PRHPS' other clients include Kodansha USA Publishing , which handles the Kodansha Comics and Vertical imprints; Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. for its Square Enix Manga & Books publishing label; and Dark Horse Comics .

Sources: Press release, Seven Seas Entertainment