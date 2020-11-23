WATATEN!: an Angel Flew Down to Me Franchise Gets New Anime Project

The official website for WATATEN!: an Angel Flew Down to Me , the television anime of Nanatsu Mukunoki 's Watashi ni Tenshi ga Maiorita! manga, revealed on Tuesday that the franchise will have a new anime project. The site will announce more details at a later date.

WATATEN! ☆5, the music unit consisting of the anime's main cast members ( Maria Sashide , Rika Nagae , Akari Kitō , Hitomi Ohwada , Naomi Ōzora ), is releasing the first studio album titled Delicious Smile on Wednesday , and will also hold the first solo concert on February 6. The group performed the opening theme song "Kimama na Tenshi-tachi" (Carefree Angels), as well as the ending theme song "Happy Happy Friends" for the first anime.

The four-panel comedy manga's story centers on Miyako Hoshino, a shy college student and otaku . Miyako's younger sister Hinata, who is a fifth grader, has a classmate and friend named Hana. When they meet, Miyako falls for Hana at first sight.

The television anime premiered in January 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime's third and final Blu-ray Disc and DVD home video volume included a bonus original video anime in May 2019.