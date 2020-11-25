Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Game Adds New Event Based on Live-Action Film

Players assumes role of film protagonist Artemis, voiced by Milla Jovovich

CAPCOM revealed a new collaboration for its Monster Hunter World: Iceborne game based on the upcoming live-action Monster Hunter film on Wednesday. The collaboration will launch on December 4, and its special quest will have players taking the role of Artemis, the main character of the film.





Milla Jovovich, who plays Artemis in the film, will also voice the character in the collaboration. For the special quest, Artemis will speak in English, while other characters will speak the Monster Hunter language. (In the film, Artemis is transported from the real world to the Monster Hunter world.)

The film is tentatively slated to open in the United States on December 25. Sony Pictures Entertainment and TOHO had planned to open the film in North America and Japan, respectively, on September 4. The companies then delayed the film until tentatively next year due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Sony Pictures Entertainment had been targeting April 23, 2021 for the North American opening date, but a teaser video in October revealed a December debut. The film is slated to open in Japan on March 26, 2021.

The Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion launched for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in September 2019, and released for PC via Steam on January 9. The expansion has a combined shipments and digital sales number of 5 million as of March 13.

Monster Hunter World launched worldwide on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in January 2018. The game has 15 million copies in circulation (both physical and digital) as of January 2, the highest number in CAPCOM 's history. The overall Monster Hunter franchise has more than 61 million copies in sales as of January 15.

Source: Capcom via Hachima Kikō