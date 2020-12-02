Zetsumetsu Kigu-shun Anime About Endangered Species Unveils More Cast, December 16 Debut

The new anime of the character brand Zetsumetsu Kigu-shun–. (Endangered Species-shun–.) unveiled more cast members, the December 16 premiere date, and a key visual for the anime on Wednesday.

The newly announced cast members are:

Riho Sugiyama as Rakko-shun, an otter

as Rakko-shun, an otter Ai Kakuma as Manbō-shun, an ocean sunfish

Haruki Ishiya as Ishikawa-Gaeru-shun, an Ishikawa's frog



The anime's website is also streaming a self-introduction video for Rakko-shun:

The new anime will premiere on the Nico Nico Douga streaming service on December 16 at 12:00 p.m. (December 15 at 10:00 p.m. EST), and all episodes will be free to watch until December 22.

The previously announced cast for the upcoming anime includes:

Natsuki Hanae as Shirokuma-shun (Polar Bear-shun), a polar bear who is not good at swimming

Hiroshi Naka as Aji-san, an Arctic tern who is the world's number one migratory bird for traveling long distances

Daiki Yamashita as Zо̄-shun (Elephant-shun), an African elephant with a big nose and fine fangs

Sumire Uesaka as Panda-shun, a slightly precocious giant panda

A creative unit of Kadokawa and Geek Pictures called kgmania has been planning and developing the character brand. Hige Driver wrote and composed the theme song "Bokutachi, Zetsumetsu Kigu-shun" (We're the Endangered Species-shun).

The Zetsumetsu Kigushun. character franchise already includes short net anime episodes on the brand's YouTube channel and a manga serialized on the brand's Twitter account. The franchise follows the over 3,000 endangered species in the world.

Sources: Zetsumetsu Kigushin anime's website, Comic Natalie