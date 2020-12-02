News
Zetsumetsu Kigu-shun Anime About Endangered Species Unveils More Cast, December 16 Debut

Riho Sugiyama, Ai Kakuma, Haruki Ishiya play otter, sunfish, frog in net anime

The new anime of the character brand Zetsumetsu Kigu-shun–. (Endangered Species-shun–.) unveiled more cast members, the December 16 premiere date, and a key visual for the anime on Wednesday.

The newly announced cast members are:

Riho Sugiyama as Rakko-shun, an otter

Ai Kakuma as Manbō-shun, an ocean sunfish

Haruki Ishiya as Ishikawa-Gaeru-shun, an Ishikawa's frog

The anime's website is also streaming a self-introduction video for Rakko-shun:

The new anime will premiere on the Nico Nico Douga streaming service on December 16 at 12:00 p.m. (December 15 at 10:00 p.m. EST), and all episodes will be free to watch until December 22.

The previously announced cast for the upcoming anime includes:

Natsuki Hanae as Shirokuma-shun (Polar Bear-shun), a polar bear who is not good at swimming

Hiroshi Naka as Aji-san, an Arctic tern who is the world's number one migratory bird for traveling long distances

Daiki Yamashita as Zо̄-shun (Elephant-shun), an African elephant with a big nose and fine fangs

Sumire Uesaka as Panda-shun, a slightly precocious giant panda

A creative unit of Kadokawa and Geek Pictures called kgmania has been planning and developing the character brand. Hige Driver wrote and composed the theme song "Bokutachi, Zetsumetsu Kigu-shun" (We're the Endangered Species-shun).

The Zetsumetsu Kigushun. character franchise already includes short net anime episodes on the brand's YouTube channel and a manga serialized on the brand's Twitter account. The franchise follows the over 3,000 endangered species in the world.

Sources: Zetsumetsu Kigushin anime's website, Comic Natalie

