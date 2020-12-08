Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Game's Trailer Previews Story

Game launches for PS4 in February, Switch/PC in summer 2021

NIS America began streaming on Tuesday an English story trailer for Nihon Falcom's Ys IX: Monstrum Nox , the latest entry in the Ys role-playing game series.

NIS America will release the game for PlayStation 4 in the United States on February 2 and in Europe on February 5. The game will then launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in summer 2021.

NIS America describes the game's story:

Renowned adventurer Adol Christin is cursed by a mysterious woman and becomes a Monstrum, a powerful being who can exorcise monsters. To escape from the city of Balduq, he must ally with five other Monstrum, each with their own unique Gifts, and stop the Grimwald Nox, a shadowy dimension that threatens to seep into the real world.

The limited Pact Edition of the game will include a mini art booklet, two soundtrack CDs, reverse cover sheet, a hardcover art book, "The Lost Sword" Ys IX prequel short novel, The Crimson King figure, art card collection, key chain set, and a box.

The game launched for PS4 in Japan in September 2019.

The series' familiar action role-playing game mechanics, such as free movement and jumping, and battles against giant bosses, will return for the game. Players will be able to use the "supernatural action" abilities of various Monstrum to explore levels. Players will also be able to conduct "Guild Management" in the prison city.