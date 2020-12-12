Anime Viewership on Netflix in U.S. is 'Up Over 100%' in 2020

was most-watched anime title in U.S. in 2020

Netflix revealed on its website on Friday that anime viewership was "up over 100%" in the United States on the streaming platform this year. The Pokémon : Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution film was the most watched anime title this year ( Netflix also stated the American-animated Blood of Zeus show was the other most-watched "anime" title in 2020).

Entertainment news source Variety also reported on Thursday that according to Vice President of content at Netflix India Monika Shergill, anime viewership across Asia also doubled in 2020.

Pokémon : Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution premiered on Netflix worldwide outside of Japan and Korea on February 27. The film's Netflix release date coincided with Pokémon Day, the day commemorating the original launch of Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green in Japan on February 27, 1996.

The film is a 3D CG remake of Pocket Monsters: Mewtwo no Gyakushū , the 1998 film adapted into English as Pokemon: The First Movie .

The new film opened in Japan in July 2019, and also screened at Anime Expo in July 2019.

