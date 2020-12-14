AŌP Idol Unit Disbands on March 31

Group founded on members' love for anime in 2012

The official website of the AŌP idol group announced on Monday that the idol group will disband on March 31 next year. The group is planning a final event in March before they disband. The group also confirmed that they will return to perform the opening theme song of the second cours (quarter of the year) of the Mr. Osomatsu ( Osomatsu-san ) anime in January.

AŌP is an idol group based around the members' love of anime, and it debuted in 2012. The group has performed theme songs for Mr. Osomatsu , Time Travel Girl , Ace of Diamond , and Minami Kamakura High School Girls Cycling Club , among other series, most recently contributed the theme song "nice to NEET you!" (cover seen right) for the first cours of the current Mr. Osomatsu season. The group's other recent songs include theme songs for AMAZING STRANGER , Tsugumomo2 , Hulaing Babies , and Holmes of Kyoto .

The current members of the group are Yuuki Hirose , Yūna Asahi, Hinaki Kudō, Sēna Hoshiki, Rin Kojima, Yukina Tsutsumi , and Non Harusaki . Hirose is the only remaining founding member of the group.