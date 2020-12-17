Sundome!! Milky Way Another End Manga Ends on December 22

Alternate end to Sundome!! Milky Way manga launched on February 26

The second 2021 issue of Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine revealed on Wednesday that Kazuki Funatsu 's Sundome!! Milky Way Another End manga will end in the January issue of the Grand Jump Mucha magazine on December 22. The last chapter will have a color opening page.

The manga is an official alternate ending to Funatsu's Sundome!! Milky Way alien comedy manga series. Funatsu launched the manga in Grand Jump Mucha on February 26.

The Sundome!! Milky Way manga launched in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine in June 2016, and it ended in November 2019. Shueisha published the manga's ninth and final compiled book volume on February 19.

The original manga's story is about an alien who comes from a star that is suffering from a declining birthrate. In order to have a child, she comes to Earth to be impregnated by an earthling. However, when she gets embarrassed, she reverts to her alien form.

Funatsu launched the Yokai Girls ( Yōkai Shōjo -Monsuga- ) manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in March 2014, and it ended in June 2017. The 14th and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan in July 2017. Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the series and released the ninth volume on January 28.