Horimiya TV Anime's Promo Video Unveils Theme Songs

Yoh Kamiyama, Friends perform for school romance anime premiering on January 9

The third live-streamed special for the television anime of Daisuke Hagiwara 's Horimiya manga unveiled a new promotional video and the anime's theme song artists on Monday. Yoh Kamiyama performs the opening theme song "Iro Kо̄sui" (Color Perfurme), and the band Friends performs the ending theme song "Yakusoku" (Promise).

The anime will premiere on January 9 at 24:30 (effectively, January 10 at 12:30 a.m. or January 9 at 10:30 a.m. EST) on Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 . It will then air on MBS at 26:08.

Haruka Tomatsu is playing Kyoko Hori (seen right in image below), and Kouki Uchiyama is playing Izumi Miyamura (left).



The other previously announced cast members include:

Seiichirō Yamashita as Toru Ishikawa



Yurie Kozakai as Yuki Yoshikawa



Nobuhiko Okamoto as Kakeru Sengoku, the smart student council president

MAO as Remi Ayasaki, the de facto student council mascot who is popular among the boys

Reina Kondo as Sakura Kōno, the honors student who is on the student council and is friends with Sengoku and Remi



Masashi Ishihama ( PERSONA 5 the Animation , From the New World ) is directing the series at CloverWorks . Takao Yoshioka ( High School DxD , WATAMOTE ) is in charge of series composition and the script. Haruko Iizuka ( Ensemble Stars! , Children of the Whales ) is designing the characters. Masaru Yokoyama ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans , Queen's Blade: The Exiled Virgin ) is composing the music. Asuka Yokota is serving as the color key artist, and Yasunao Moriyasu and Hisayo Usui are directing the art. Yūya Sakuma is the compositing director of photography, and Katsuaki Miyaji is directing the CG. Yoshiaki Kimura is editing, and Jin Aketagawa is directing the sound.

Yen Press publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

At first glance, the ultra-popular Hori-san seems like a frivolous high school girl, but in reality, she's plain, pragmatic, and family-oriented. On the other hand, the bespectacled Miyamura-kun comes across as an average, gloomy high school fanboy, but he's actually an attractive young man who has a bad-boy streak and is covered in piercings and tattoos. When these two unexpectedly similar classmates have a random run-in outside of the classroom, a bubbly, sweet tale of school life begins!

Hagiwara launched the manga in Monthly G Fantasy in 2011 as a spinoff to HERO 's Hori-san to Miyamura-kun four-panel school comedy manga. Square Enix published the 15th compiled book volume of the manga on September 18. Yen Press published the 14th volume on July 21.

The original Hori-san to Miyamura-kun manga has already inspired four OVA adaptations, and it is inspiring live-action a film and television series.

Source: Press release