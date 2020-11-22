Horimiya School Romance Manga Also Gets Live-Action Film, TV Series

MBS announced on Monday that it is producing both a live-action film and a live-action television series based on Daisuke Hagiwara 's Horimiya manga. The film will open first on February 5 in a one-week limited engagement, while the seven-episode series will premiere on MBS and TBS on February 16. Both Hori Pro productions will feature the same cast, with Ōji Suzuka (left in visual below) and Sayu Kubota (right) starring as protagonists Miyamura and Hori, respectively.

The film compiles the content from the first three television episodes with its own exclusive scenes, Hana Matsumoto is directing both the film and series, with Mamoru Yoshino directing the fifth and sixth episodes of the series. Europe Kikaku's Yoshifumi Sakai is penning the scripts for both productions, and fellow Europe Kikaku members Gōta Ishida and Tomohiro Ōtoshi are also writing scripts for the television series.

The manga is also inspiring a television anime that will premiere on January 9.

Yen Press publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

At first glance, the ultra-popular Hori-san seems like a frivolous high school girl, but in reality, she's plain, pragmatic, and family-oriented. On the other hand, the bespectacled Miyamura-kun comes across as an average, gloomy high school fanboy, but he's actually an attractive young man who has a bad-boy streak and is covered in piercings and tattoos. When these two unexpectedly similar classmates have a random run-in outside of the classroom, a bubbly, sweet tale of school life begins!

Masashi Ishihama ( PERSONA 5 the Animation , From the New World ) is directing the series at CloverWorks . Takao Yoshioka ( High School DxD , WATAMOTE ) is supervising and writing the series scripts, and Haruko Iizuka ( Ensemble Stars! , Children of the Whales ) is designing the characters. Masaru Yokoyama ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans , Queen's Blade: The Exiled Virgin ) is composing the music.

Hagiwara launched the manga in Monthly G Fantasy in 2011 as a spinoff to HERO 's Hori-san to Miyamura-kun four-panel school comedy manga. Square Enix published the 15th compiled book volume of the manga on September 18. Yen Press published the 14th volume on July 21.

The original Hori-san to Miyamura-kun manga has already inspired four original video anime ( OVA ) adaptations.

Source: Comic Natalie