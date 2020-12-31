Anime Consistently Ranks in Top 10 Most Watched Programs Worldwide on Netflix

The official YouTube channel for TV Asahi 's All-Nippon News Network began streaming a video about Netflix anime on Sunday. The video reveals that anime consistently ranks in the top 10 most watched types of programs worldwide. The video also features a behind-the-scenes look at Wit Studio ( Attack on Titan ), which is working on the original anime Vampire in the Garden that is scheduled to debut on the streaming service worldwide in 2021.

Netflix revealed on its website earlier this month that anime viewership was "up over 100%" in the United States on the streaming platform this year. The Pokémon : Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution film was the most watched anime title this year ( Netflix also stated the American-animated Blood of Zeus show was the other most-watched "anime" title in 2020).

Entertainment news source Variety also reported that according to Vice President of content at Netflix India Monika Shergill, anime viewership across Asia also doubled in 2020.