Vampire in the Garden Anime Reveals Staff, 2021 Debut, Teaser Screenshots

Netflix announced that Wit Studio 's original anime Vampire in the Garden will debut worldwide on the streaming service next year. It also revealed the main staff and two teaser screenshots, shown below:

Ryoutarou Makihara ( Hal , The Empire of Corpses ) is directing the anime with Hiroyuki Tanaka ( Claymore , Hellsing Ultimate ) serving as assistant director. Tetsuya Nishio ( Boruto -Naruto the Movie- , The Sky Crawlers ) designs the characters and serves as chief animation director. Shunichiro Yoshihara ( Attack on Titan , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure ) is the art director.

The anime tells the story of "two girls Momo and Fine from different backgrounds who meet by chance. A story about an unlikely friendship between human and vampire race that intertwines with the power of music." Netflix describes the story further:

Once upon a time, there was a world where vampires and humans lived together in "Paradise." This is the story of a young girl, Momo, and the vampire queen, Fine, who traveled in search of "Paradise."