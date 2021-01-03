Kaiu Shirai Oversees 'Original Scenario' in The Promised Neverland Season 2 Anime

New season premieres on January 7

This year's fifth and sixth combined issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that The Promised Neverland manga author Kaiu Shirai is supervising an original scenario that will appear in the second season of The Promised Neverland anime. Shirai is also supervising the series scripts for the anime alongside Toshiya Ono .

The magazine teases that viewers will be able to also see "another The Promised Neverland " in the second season of the anime.

Weekly Shonen Jump had revealed last week that the new one-shot published in the magazine on Monday for the manga, titled "We Were Born," also tells the story of "another The Promised Neverland ."

Shirai and Posuka Demizu launched The Promised Neverland in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in August 2016, and ended it on June 15. Viz Media publishes the manga digitally and in print in North America. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English.

The first anime adaptation premiered in January 2019. Aniplex of America streamed the anime on Crunchyroll , Hulu , Funimation , and HIDIVE as it aired. Toonami began airing the anime in April 2019. A second season of the anime was scheduled to premiere in October, but is delayed to January 2021 due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the production. The second season will premiere on January 7. Funimation will stream the series as it airs.

A live-action film adaptation of the manga opened on December 18. Amazon is developing a separate, English-language live-action series adaptation of the manga.